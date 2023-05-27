GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $83.72

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.72 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 83.72 ($1.04), with a volume of 312486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.10 ($1.05).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 19 ($0.24) target price on shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments in a research note on Monday, March 6th.
GCP Infrastructure Investments Trading Down 0.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 148.50 and a quick ratio of 131.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 94.71. The company has a market capitalization of £717.39 million, a PE ratio of 507.50 and a beta of 0.19.
GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile
GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.
