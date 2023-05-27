GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $83.72

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.72 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 83.72 ($1.04), with a volume of 312486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.10 ($1.05).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 19 ($0.24) target price on shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

GCP Infrastructure Investments Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 148.50 and a quick ratio of 131.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 94.71. The company has a market capitalization of £717.39 million, a PE ratio of 507.50 and a beta of 0.19.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Announces Dividend

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s payout ratio is 4,375.00%.

(Get Rating)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.