Litchfield Hills Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE)

KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Litchfield Hills Research in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for KWESST Micro Systems’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

KWESST Micro Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ KWE opened at $3.00 on Thursday. KWESST Micro Systems has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64.

Institutional Trading of KWESST Micro Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in KWESST Micro Systems in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in KWESST Micro Systems in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KWESST Micro Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About KWESST Micro Systems

KWESST Micro Systems Inc develops and commercializes technology solutions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal systems with law enforcement and personal defense applications; modernized digitization of tactical forces for shared situational awareness and targeting; and counter-measures against threats, such as drones, lasers, and electronic detection.

