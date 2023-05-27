Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) versus EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) and EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Roblox and EverCommerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roblox 7 6 12 0 2.20 EverCommerce 1 2 6 0 2.56

Roblox currently has a consensus target price of $40.22, indicating a potential upside of 0.24%. EverCommerce has a consensus target price of $11.31, indicating a potential downside of 6.39%. Given Roblox’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Roblox is more favorable than EverCommerce.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Roblox has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverCommerce has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Roblox and EverCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roblox -44.06% -270.57% -19.85% EverCommerce -10.54% -6.42% -3.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Roblox and EverCommerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roblox $2.34 billion 10.36 -$924.37 million ($1.72) -23.33 EverCommerce $638.31 million 3.56 -$59.82 million ($0.35) -34.51

EverCommerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roblox. EverCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roblox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.4% of Roblox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of EverCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Roblox shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of EverCommerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation. It also provides EverPro suite of solutions in home services; EverHealth suite of solutions within health services; and EverWell suite of solutions in fitness and wellness services. In addition, the company offers professional services, including implementation, configuration, installation, or training services. It serves home service professionals, such as home improvement contractors and home maintenance technicians; physician practices and therapists in the health services industry; and personal trainers and salon owners in the fitness and wellness sectors. The company was formerly known as PaySimple Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to EverCommerce Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

