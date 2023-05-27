Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Stoke Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.29) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.66). The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.53) per share.
Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 679.83%. The business had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 million.
Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of STOK opened at $10.92 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $482.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 24,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $250,427.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at $573,396.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
About Stoke Therapeutics
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
