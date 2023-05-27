Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,611,500 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the April 30th total of 2,432,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46,115.0 days.
Yamada Stock Performance
Shares of YMDAF stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. Yamada has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $3.65.
Yamada Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yamada (YMDAF)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Yamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.