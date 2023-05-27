YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in May

YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

YIT Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS YITYY opened at C$1.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.62. YIT Oyj has a 12-month low of C$1.20 and a 12-month high of C$1.23.

YIT Oyj Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. YIT Oyj’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YIT Oyj Company Profile

Separately, DNB Markets cut YIT Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

YIT Oyj engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following segments: Housing Finland and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEE); Housing Russia; Business Premises; Infrastructure; Partnership Properties; and Other Items. The Housing Finland & CEE segment constructs and develops apartments and entire residential areas.

