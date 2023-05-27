Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Expands By 81.0%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 81.0% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

YASKAWA Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

YASKY opened at $85.64 on Friday. YASKAWA Electric has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, Systems Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

