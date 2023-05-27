Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Up 378.9% in May

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 378.9% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Z from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Z alerts:

Z Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS YAHOY opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.04. Z has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40.

About Z

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.