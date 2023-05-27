NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Update

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NovAccess Global Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of XSNX stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19. NovAccess Global has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of diagnostics, therapeutics in cancer, and neurological diseases and the development of immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients. The company was founded on February 25, 1997 and is headquartered in Cuyahoga County, OH.

