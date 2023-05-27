NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Update

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NovAccess Global Stock Down 9.1 %
Shares of XSNX stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19. NovAccess Global has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.60.
