Short Interest in Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Declines By 40.0%

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,100 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 848,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 299.5 days.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:XJNGF opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

Get Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC cut Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

About Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, construction, and operation of water treatment plants mad wind turbines. It operates through the following segments: Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales; Wind Power Services; Wind Farm Development; and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.