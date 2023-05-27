Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 147.7% from the April 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wynn Macau Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WYNMY opened at $8.61 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

