WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Down 87.6% in May

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the April 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Up 0.6 %

WXXWY stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. WuXi Biologics has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $21.54.

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

Wuxi Biologics (Cayman), Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the discovery, development and manufacture of biologics services. Its services include testing; clinical drug substance cGMP manufacture; commercial drug substance cGMP manufacture; drug product cGMP fill and finish; antibody drug conjugates; regulatory affairs; and technologies and platforms.

