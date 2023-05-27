Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Whitbread Trading Down 0.4 %

Whitbread stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95.

Whitbread Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1549 per share. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WTBDY shares. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($52.24) to GBX 4,300 ($53.48) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,530 ($43.91) to GBX 3,780 ($47.01) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,750 ($46.64) to GBX 4,000 ($49.75) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

