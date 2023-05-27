Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Whitbread Trading Down 0.4 %
Whitbread stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95.
Whitbread Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1549 per share. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whitbread (WTBDY)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.