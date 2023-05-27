MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) and Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) Critical Contrast

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) and Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrise New Energy has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MercadoLibre and Sunrise New Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MercadoLibre 0 2 6 0 2.75 Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

MercadoLibre currently has a consensus price target of $1,480.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.46%. Given MercadoLibre’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MercadoLibre is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

This table compares MercadoLibre and Sunrise New Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MercadoLibre $10.54 billion 6.11 $482.00 million $12.21 105.02 Sunrise New Energy $38.13 million 1.73 -$22.40 million N/A N/A

MercadoLibre has higher revenue and earnings than Sunrise New Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of MercadoLibre shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of MercadoLibre shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MercadoLibre and Sunrise New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MercadoLibre 5.46% 34.92% 4.81% Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MercadoLibre beats Sunrise New Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc. engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America. Its products provide a mechanism for buying, selling, and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions. The company was founded by Marcos Eduardo Galperin on October 15, 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Sunrise New Energy

(Get Rating)

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. It also operates a legacy internet knowledge sharing platform business. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

