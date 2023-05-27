Critical Analysis: LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) vs. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC)

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LexinFintech and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

LexinFintech currently has a consensus price target of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 25.55%. Given LexinFintech’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LexinFintech has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

15.0% of LexinFintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 9.58% 12.72% 4.74% Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -15.04% 1.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LexinFintech and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $1.43 billion 0.29 $118.85 million $0.85 2.67 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $9.71 million N/A N/A

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Summary

LexinFintech beats Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of matching consumers with credit needs to its financial institution partners through its proprietary platform and mobile application. The company was founded by Wen Jie Xiao and Qian Qiao on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

