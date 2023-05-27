Head-To-Head Contrast: Senti Biosciences (SNTI) vs. Its Rivals

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) is one of 280 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Senti Biosciences to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Senti Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senti Biosciences -1,457.24% -48.76% -35.49% Senti Biosciences Competitors -4,107.03% -139.12% -42.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Senti Biosciences and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senti Biosciences 0 2 2 0 2.50 Senti Biosciences Competitors 1075 4146 11200 177 2.63

Valuation and Earnings

Senti Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 373.68%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 70.07%. Given Senti Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Senti Biosciences is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Senti Biosciences and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Senti Biosciences $4.29 million -$58.21 million -0.46 Senti Biosciences Competitors $695.81 million $86.86 million -2.62

Senti Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Senti Biosciences. Senti Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Senti Biosciences has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senti Biosciences’ rivals have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average stock price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.8% of Senti Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Senti Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Senti Biosciences rivals beat Senti Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Senti Biosciences Company Profile

Senti Biosciences, Inc. operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications. The company product candidates include SENTI-202, a Logic Gated OR+NOT off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate acute myeloid leukemia cells, while sparing the healthy bone marrow; and SENTI-301, a multi-armed off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops SENTI-401, a Logic Gated (NOT) off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate colorectal cancer cells, while sparing healthy cells in the body. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

