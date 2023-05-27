Financial Comparison: Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) & HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD)

Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Get Rating) and HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of HomeFed shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Video River Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of HomeFed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Video River Networks and HomeFed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A HomeFed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Video River Networks and HomeFed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video River Networks $3.87 million 0.48 $770,000.00 $0.02 0.51 HomeFed $140.57 million 4.23 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

Video River Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HomeFed.

Volatility and Risk

Video River Networks has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeFed has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Video River Networks and HomeFed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video River Networks 26.95% 12.53% 6.47% HomeFed -4.58% -1.17% -0.92%

Summary

Video River Networks beats HomeFed on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding company, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

About HomeFed

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties. It also engages in the design engineering, grading raw land, and constructing public infrastructure, such as streets, utilities, and public facilities, as well as develops individual lots for home sites or other facilities. In addition, the company holds interest in Brooklyn Renaissance Plaza, which comprises a 665 room hotel operated by Marriott; and operates an office building complex and parking space garage located in Brooklyn, New York. Further, it holds interest in HomeFed Village III Master, LLC that owns and develops an approximate 450 acre community planned for 948 homes in the Otay Ranch General Plan Area of Chula Vista, California. HomeFed Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

