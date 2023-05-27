Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives $164.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Sun Communities Stock Up 1.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,002,000 after acquiring an additional 505,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,936,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,707,000 after buying an additional 273,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,975,000 after buying an additional 939,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,364,000 after buying an additional 85,103 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,137,000 after buying an additional 104,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

SUI opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.49 and a 200-day moving average of $142.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $172.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 74.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 215.03%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

