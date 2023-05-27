Financial Contrast: Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) vs. New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC)

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) and New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Found Gold has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and New Found Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A New Found Gold N/A -118.06% -91.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

6.8% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of New Found Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and New Found Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $8.45 billion 0.59 $1.13 billion N/A N/A New Found Gold N/A N/A -$69.22 million ($0.38) -10.92

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than New Found Gold.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and New Found Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 0 1 4 0 2.80 New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 59.85%. New Found Gold has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.96%. Given New Found Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than Sibanye Stillwater.

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats New Found Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of platinum group materials. It operates through the following segments: US PGM, SA PGM, and US Gold. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

