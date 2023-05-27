Head-To-Head Survey: Black Spade Acquisition (BSAQ) versus Its Competitors

Black Spade Acquisition (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) is one of 708 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Black Spade Acquisition to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Black Spade Acquisition and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Black Spade Acquisition
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Black Spade Acquisition Competitors
|113
|586
|865
|15
|2.50
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 72.52%. Given Black Spade Acquisition’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Black Spade Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Volatility & Risk
Black Spade Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Spade Acquisition’s peers have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Black Spade Acquisition and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Black Spade Acquisition
|N/A
|$12.02 million
|41.20
|Black Spade Acquisition Competitors
|$1.37 billion
|$30.18 million
|-9.33
Black Spade Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Black Spade Acquisition. Black Spade Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Black Spade Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Black Spade Acquisition
|N/A
|-56.06%
|3.17%
|Black Spade Acquisition Competitors
|-58.78%
|-66.95%
|-1.84%
Black Spade Acquisition Company Profile
Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
