Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) & Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Financial Analysis

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fresnillo and Copper Mountain Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresnillo 1 4 0 0 1.80 Copper Mountain Mining 0 4 3 0 2.43

Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus price target of $2.64, indicating a potential upside of 58.08%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than Fresnillo.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresnillo $2.43 billion 2.45 $271.90 million N/A N/A Copper Mountain Mining $231.89 million 1.54 $24.58 million $0.09 18.56

This table compares Fresnillo and Copper Mountain Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fresnillo has higher revenue and earnings than Copper Mountain Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Fresnillo and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A Copper Mountain Mining 7.31% -8.37% -3.71%

Risk and Volatility

Fresnillo has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Copper Mountain Mining has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienaga, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julian. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine. The Cienega segment includes San Ramón satellite mine which are both located in the state of Durango, an underground gold mine. The Herradura, and Noche Buena segments are located in the state of Sonora, a surface gold mine. The San Julian segment operates on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states, an underground silver-gold mine. The company was founded on August 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

