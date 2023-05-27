Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives $46.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZNTL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.6 %

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $32.34.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.11). Research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.