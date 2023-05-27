Analysts Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Target Price at $76.28

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.28.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

ELS opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $77.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.76%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

