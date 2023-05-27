Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives $178.77 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $182.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $183.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.87.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,127,912 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.