Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives GBX 2,944.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,944.29 ($36.62).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPLM shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,360 ($41.79) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($42.29) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.34) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($46.02) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.85) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Diploma Stock Up 1.2 %

DPLM stock opened at GBX 2,954 ($36.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Diploma has a 1-year low of GBX 2,090 ($26.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,116 ($38.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,885.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,754.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,790.46.

Diploma Cuts Dividend

About Diploma

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,236.84%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

