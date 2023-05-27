Brokerages Set TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Target Price at $834.71

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $834.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total value of $2,602,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,776.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total value of $2,602,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,776.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,074 shares of company stock valued at $19,663,423. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 188,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 190,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $792.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $759.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $703.49. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $831.58.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.