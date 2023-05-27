Analysts Set Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target at $237.91

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.91.

Several analysts have commented on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.0 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $212.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.42.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

