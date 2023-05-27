Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives $24.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Scor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. Scor has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $2.91.

Scor Cuts Dividend

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Scor had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C, SCOR Global Life, and Corporate Functions. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

