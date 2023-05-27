Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives $308.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $308.64.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $313.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

