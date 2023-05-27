Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives $2,312.00 Average PT from Analysts

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,312.00.
AMIGY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,700 ($21.14) to GBX 1,650 ($20.52) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,688 ($33.43) to GBX 2,543 ($31.63) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Admiral Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21. Admiral Group has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $29.92.
Admiral Group Cuts Dividend
About Admiral Group
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
