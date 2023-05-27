Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHGG. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Chegg from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Chegg by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,662,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,725 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 42.0% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,131,000 after buying an additional 2,288,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $45,304,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $31,444,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. Chegg has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

