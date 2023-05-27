StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STNE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on StoneCo from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 578,488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,226.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $514.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.41 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

