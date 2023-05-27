Brokerages Set APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) PT at $24.57

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of APi Group by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in APi Group by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APG stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 108.57, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. APi Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

