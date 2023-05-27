WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

Shares of WYY stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.