WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 27th, 2023

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYYGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of WYY stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.13.

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).

