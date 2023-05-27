SSP Group’s (SSPG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 240 ($2.99) price objective on the stock.

SSPG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.04) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.61) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.61) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSP Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 302.14 ($3.76).

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSP Group Stock Performance

LON SSPG opened at GBX 263 ($3.27) on Wednesday. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 181.45 ($2.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 283.80 ($3.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -26,300.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 253.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 246.12.

Insider Activity at SSP Group

SSP Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £48,276.15 ($60,044.96). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 146 shares of company stock valued at $37,466. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.