Lake Street Capital Increases Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target to $12.00

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close.

ZUO has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Zuora has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.70 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $174,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $174,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,606 shares of company stock worth $803,526. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $1,986,000,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 8,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Zuora by 164.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zuora

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.