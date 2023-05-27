AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 27th, 2023

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIFGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AOCIF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOCIF opened at $11.36 on Thursday. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97.

About AutoCanada

(Get Rating)

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.