AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AOCIF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOCIF opened at $11.36 on Thursday. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.