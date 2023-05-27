Berenberg Bank Cuts Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Price Target to GBX 1,530

Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,585 ($19.71) to GBX 1,530 ($19.03) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Energean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Energean Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS EERGF opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. Energean has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $18.85.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

