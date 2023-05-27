FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
FIBRA Prologis Price Performance
Shares of FBBPF opened at $3.42 on Thursday. FIBRA Prologis has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24.
About FIBRA Prologis
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FIBRA Prologis (FBBPF)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.