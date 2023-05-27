FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of FBBPF opened at $3.42 on Thursday. FIBRA Prologis has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24.

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV is a real estate company. It is engaged in the real estate investment trusts and administration of Class A logistics properties in Mexico. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Tijuana, Reynosa, and Juarez.

