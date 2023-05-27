Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Grupo México Price Performance
Shares of Grupo México stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. Grupo México has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $5.50.
About Grupo México
