Barclays Raises Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Price Target to $10.00

Posted by on May 27th, 2023

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAYGet Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.

Japan Tobacco Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:JAPAY opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33. Japan Tobacco has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.