Barclays Raises Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Price Target to $10.00

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.
Japan Tobacco Stock Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:JAPAY opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33. Japan Tobacco has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Japan Tobacco Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Tobacco (JAPAY)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.