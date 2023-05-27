Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SHLAF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Schindler from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Schindler Stock Performance

Schindler stock opened at $209.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.63 and its 200-day moving average is $210.37. Schindler has a 1 year low of $150.96 and a 1 year high of $236.50.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

