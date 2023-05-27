Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Northland Power Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90. Northland Power has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $36.03.

Northland Power Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0739 per share. This represents a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently -341.67%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and management of wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment consists of Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

