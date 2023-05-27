Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) versus Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Head to Head Review

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Westaim shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Inari Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Westaim alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Westaim and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westaim 1,084.63% 33.13% 28.81% Inari Medical -6.87% -6.78% -5.72%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westaim $10.68 million 31.64 $17.96 million $0.76 3.14 Inari Medical $383.47 million 8.79 -$29.27 million ($0.53) -111.26

This table compares Westaim and Inari Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Westaim has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inari Medical. Inari Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westaim, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Westaim has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inari Medical has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Westaim and Inari Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westaim 0 0 0 0 N/A Inari Medical 0 1 7 0 2.88

Inari Medical has a consensus target price of $89.11, suggesting a potential upside of 51.11%. Given Inari Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than Westaim.

Summary

Westaim beats Inari Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westaim

(Get Rating)

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena. The Skyward Specialty segment is a U.S. based property & casualty diversified specialty insurance company group providing coverage primarily in the United States but also globally for certain risks. The Arena segment consists of two separate businesses, namely Arena Investors and Arena FINCOs. The Arena Investors including AI, an investment manager making fundamentals-based, asset-oriented credit investments on behalf of third-party investors; The Arena FINCOs, include specialty finance companies that primarily purchase fundamentals-based, asset oriented credit investments for their own account. The company was founded on May 7, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism. It also offers FlowSaver; FlowStasis, a large bore suture retention device designed to address various aspects of venous access site; and FlowTriever 2, a new disk shape designed to capture and remove wall adherent clot and shorten treatment. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.