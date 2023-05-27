Critical Comparison: Cardinal Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CEGX) versus Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS)

Cardinal Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CEGX – Get Rating) and Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cardinal Energy Group and Hammerhead Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardinal Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Hammerhead Energy N/A -17.09% -7.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cardinal Energy Group and Hammerhead Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardinal Energy Group N/A N/A -$25.86 million N/A N/A Hammerhead Energy $649.69 million 1.00 $173.15 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Hammerhead Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Cardinal Energy Group.

Cardinal Energy Group has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerhead Energy has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Hammerhead Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Cardinal Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Hammerhead Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cardinal Energy Group and Hammerhead Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardinal Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hammerhead Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Hammerhead Energy beats Cardinal Energy Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardinal Energy Group

Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. It owns various working interests in oil and gas leases located in Texas. The company sells its oil and gas products to domestic purchasers of oil and gas production. Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Abilene, Texas.

About Hammerhead Energy

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.

