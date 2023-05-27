Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) & Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Head-To-Head Review

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -2,371.71% -97.93% -65.84% Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -2.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $10.26 million 15.88 -$279.82 million ($0.98) -0.63 Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

46.4% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 1 3 0 0 1.75 Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.53%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2.

Volatility and Risk

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

(Get Rating)

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.