Unisys (NYSE:UIS) versus Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Head to Head Comparison

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Unisys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Unisys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Unisys and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys -10.93% -346.33% 6.56% Aurora Innovation -2,546.55% -38.10% -34.13%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unisys 0 4 0 0 2.00 Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Unisys and Aurora Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Unisys currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.33%. Aurora Innovation has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 291.79%. Given Aurora Innovation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Unisys.

Risk & Volatility

Unisys has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Innovation has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unisys and Aurora Innovation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys $1.98 billion 0.14 -$106.00 million ($3.30) -1.27 Aurora Innovation $26.00 million 60.84 -$1.72 billion ($1.61) -0.83

Unisys has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation. Unisys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurora Innovation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aurora Innovation beats Unisys on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS). The Digital Workplace Solutions segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences. The Cloud & Infrastructure segment provides solutions that drive modern IT service platforms, cloud applications development, intelligent services, and cybersecurity services. The Enterprise Computing Solutions segment provides solutions that harness secure, continuous high-intensity computing and enable digital services through software-defined operating environments. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

