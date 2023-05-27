Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) & Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Critical Review

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) and Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seer and Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seer $15.49 million 14.69 -$92.97 million ($1.49) -2.40 Mettler-Toledo International $3.92 billion 7.57 $872.50 million $39.38 34.24

Mettler-Toledo International has higher revenue and earnings than Seer. Seer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mettler-Toledo International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Seer has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mettler-Toledo International has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

76.2% of Seer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Seer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Seer and Mettler-Toledo International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seer -574.63% -20.62% -18.87% Mettler-Toledo International 22.45% -4,833.51% 26.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Seer and Mettler-Toledo International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seer 1 2 0 0 1.67 Mettler-Toledo International 0 5 2 0 2.29

Seer currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 166.11%. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus price target of $1,469.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.00%. Given Seer’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Seer is more favorable than Mettler-Toledo International.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International beats Seer on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seer

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials. The company intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. It has a collaboration agreement with Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications. Its operations are conducted by the following segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The U.S. Operations segment represents certain of the company's marketing and producing organizations located in the United States. The Swiss Operations segment includes marketing and producing organizations located in Switzerland, as well as extensive R&D operations that are responsible for the development, production, and marketing of precision instruments, including weighing, analytical, and measurement technologies for use in a variety of industrial and laboratory applications.

