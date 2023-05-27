MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) versus Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Head to Head Survey

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) and Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

MS&AD Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Safety Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Safety Insurance Group pays out 202.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of MS&AD Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

MS&AD Insurance Group has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MS&AD Insurance Group and Safety Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MS&AD Insurance Group $38.87 billion 0.47 $1.20 billion N/A N/A Safety Insurance Group $797.56 million 1.35 $46.56 million $1.78 40.60

MS&AD Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Safety Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares MS&AD Insurance Group and Safety Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MS&AD Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Safety Insurance Group 3.23% 5.81% 2.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MS&AD Insurance Group and Safety Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MS&AD Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Safety Insurance Group beats MS&AD Insurance Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances. The Domestic Life Insurance Business segment offers private insurance, private pension, group insurance, and other life insurance products. The International Business segment deals with life and non-life insurance products in foreign countries. The Others segment includes financial and risk-related services. The company was founded on April 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

