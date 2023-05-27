Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,010 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,110 ($13.81) to GBX 1,010 ($12.56) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance
Shares of Oxford Biomedica stock opened at GBX 441.50 ($5.49) on Wednesday. Oxford Biomedica has a 52 week low of GBX 276.62 ($3.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 575 ($7.15). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 429.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 435.27. The firm has a market cap of £428.08 million, a PE ratio of -1,103.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.38.
About Oxford Biomedica
