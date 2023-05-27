Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,010 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,110 ($13.81) to GBX 1,010 ($12.56) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Biomedica stock opened at GBX 441.50 ($5.49) on Wednesday. Oxford Biomedica has a 52 week low of GBX 276.62 ($3.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 575 ($7.15). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 429.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 435.27. The firm has a market cap of £428.08 million, a PE ratio of -1,103.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.38.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

